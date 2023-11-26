The US Senate will vote on December 4 on Biden’s request for aid to Ukraine and Israel

The US Senate on Monday, December 4, will vote on US President Joe Biden’s package request for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and other national security goals. Writes about this RIA News citing Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

According to him, members of Congress have a critical task ahead of them. “I intend to introduce the President’s package of additional national security assistance on December 4,” he stressed. Schumer clarified that these national security priorities are related and therefore require bipartisan action by Congress.

Earlier it became known that the total amount of military support to Ukraine by the United States during the presidency of Joe Biden exceeded $44.5 billion. The head of the United States called assistance to Ukraine and Israel a “smart investment.”