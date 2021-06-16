An international group of scientists from Israel, Germany, France and Portugal determined the exact date of the revolutionary leap in the development of human civilization several tens of thousands of years ago, when Homo sapiens settled from Africa across Eurasia. The research results are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The revolution of the Upper Paleolithic (or Late Stone Age) is called a leap in the cultural development of mankind about 50 thousand years ago. It is believed that people of the modern type Homo sapiens arose about 270 thousand years ago, but then this did not lead to noticeable changes in lifestyle compared to archaic species of people (for example, Neanderthals), and they continued to use rough tools. However, in the Late Paleolithic, many different human cultures suddenly emerged, characterized by the use of various artifacts: tools made of stones and bones, jewelry, art objects, paints, means for fishing and hunting, weapons.

Scientists associate the cultural leap with the spread of modern humans across Eurasia, which also led to the displacement of the Neanderthals. To Eurasia Homo sapiens came by several routes: through the Levant to Europe and by southern routes to Asia, Australia and Oceania. The Boker Takhtit site in the Negev Desert (Israel) is considered by scientists to be a key Levant site for documenting the transition from the Middle Paleolithic to the Upper Paleolithic and the development of new cultural technologies.

In 1980, archaeologists, based on a single radiocarbon dating, determined that the transition to the Initial Upper Paleolithic (IUP) began 47 thousand years ago. Later studies showed a different date – 34 thousand years ago. A contradiction arises: due to the uncertainty of the radiocarbon method, the data allegedly show that the revolution lasted for about ten thousand years, but artifacts found in the north of Israel, Lebanon and Turkey demonstrate that the transition should have happened much faster.

In the new work, the scientists have resorted to advanced dating techniques for the Boker-Takhtit samples, including high-resolution radiocarbon dating of coal chunks and optically stimulated luminescence (or OSL) dating of quartz grains. The latter method is based on determining the time when the sample was last exposed to light. In the absence of light in the mineral, defects arise due to background radiation, in which energy is heated. When irradiated with light, energy is released through luminescence, and its intensity can be used to determine the time during which the sample was in the dark.

The results showed that the early phase of the transition to the Upper Paleolithic dates back to the period from 50 to 49 thousand years ago, and the late phase dates from 47.3-44.3 thousand years ago. Thus, the IUP began in the Levant during the final stages of the Middle Paleolithic about 50,000 years ago. Late phase of transition chronological overlaps with flowering Ahmar culture in Lebanon and Turkey (47-44 thousand years ago), but Boker-Takhtit is the earliest manifestation of the IUP. In addition, it overlaps with the culture of the Neanderthals, and both related species most likely coexisted in the Negev, leading to genetic interbreeding.