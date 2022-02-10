the date of the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Valencia and Athletic Club is up in the air. Originally, the duel was going to be played on Wednesday March 2 and for the moment that date is the one that remains, however The RFEF is studying moving this date to Thursday, March 3.

This is how it progressed be sporty and has been able to confirm this diary, so if this change occurs, Marcelino’s consistent protests would have their result. The Asturian complained that his team will play Sunday in the league game before the second leg against Valencia, while the che will do it Friday, thus enjoying two more days of rest. Before the inability to move the league duel (it is against Barça and the televisions decide as it is the match of the day), the RFEF studies modifying the Cup.

for now no official confirmationalthough from the organism they admit that the subject has been transferred to the department of competitions and that they are seriously considering the modification. If this were the case, Valencia would continue to have more rest, although Marcelino and his team would have one more day to prepare for the duel.