Konami could be considered to have fully returned to the video game business, since it has recently released games like Super Bomberman R2 and also the collection of Metal Gear Solid, titles that have not been so well accepted. However, it is expected that the true renaissance will be with the remake of Silent Hill 2, which up to this point has not reported progress data in the form of trailers and so on.

However, things may have changed, as a game sales company has announced a release date for it, something that may be far-fetched given the lack of information about the video game. Having marked on the calendar the March 21, 2024. But this could ultimately be modified, since this is not the first time this type of thing has happened.

Let us remember that recently it has been rumored that Bloober Team has had problems with development, so some have said that a reboot has been done, which is why Konami He has not come out to comment on the issue. So his only strong play for 2024 may essentially be about Metal Gear Solid Deltaunless the opposite is shown within a short time.

If Silent Hill 2 is likely to arrive in March, the new trailer should already be available this week, otherwise it will only be a placeholder as is done with many other titles. The clearest example is Metroid Prime 4which changes its date every year in case Nintendo finally release the reveal of the first trailer and release date, something that at this time may be far away.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It is obvious that it is not going to be the date, since it is very soon to have the launch and it will be launched in no time. What I do have suspicions about is that there will be a new trailer during the Game Awards ceremony.