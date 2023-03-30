The sequel to the series “Daddy’s Daughters” will be released this fall

The date of the premiere of the continuation of the series “Daddy’s Daughters”, the shooting of which was completed the day before, has become known. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

The project, consisting of 20 episodes lasting 24 minutes each, will be released this fall on the STS TV channel and in the Start online cinema.

According to the plot, the heroine of Anastasia Sivaeva named Dasha runs away from the family, leaving four children to her husband Venik (Philip Bledny). The hero has to raise children with the Vasnetsov family.

Andrey Leonov, Liza Arzamasova, Miroslava Karpovich, Olga Volkova and Nonna Grishaeva returned to the roles in the series. The daughters of the escaped Dasha Vasnetsova will be played by Vita Kornienko (Major), Eva Smirnova (Cheburashka), Polina Ainutdinova (Medium) and Polina Denisova.

“If I say that at one time I didn’t want to be in the place of Andrei Leonov in Daddy’s Daughters, it would not be true. And now the colossal joy fell on me to become the film father of the four most amazing actresses! – shared the performer of the role of Venik Philip Pale.

At the end of January, the star of “Daddy’s Daughters” Daria Melnikova explained her absence from the series by the decision of the producers.

