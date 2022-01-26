The peak of infection with the omicron strain in Russia will fall on February 5-11. Such dates in an interview with Lente.ru were predicted by independent demographer Alexei Raksha.

Raksha explained that Russia is in the first half of a rapid increase in cases.

“And the account goes on days. Now almost the entire country has begun to increase the incidence, except for the Primorsky and Khabarovsk Territories, the Amur Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region, ”he said.

Earlier, an immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov said that a new wave of COVID-19 could peak in the country in two to three weeks, and the increase in the incidence would continue for another 2.5-3 weeks. After that, the indicators will begin to decline, but 2-2.5 times slower than the take-off began.