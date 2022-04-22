Astronomy lovers are in luck: after 121 years of waiting, in 2021 a total solar eclipse will be witnessed from Spainthe first since 1905. At that time, set today for the August 12, 2026the sun will remain completely covered by the moonleaving a moment of darkness in the middle of the day.

And it will not be the only one of the solar eclipses in this decade, because in the following two years these unusual events will also take place. The first, as we say, will be in 2026. This will be followed one in 2027 and another in 2028, the latter being of the annular type.

The first of them all will be late afternoon on August 26, 2026. However, it cannot be seen throughout the Spanish geography. You can only enjoy a small strip, about 290 kilometers widewhich includes cities such as Gijón, Oviedo, Santander, Bilbao, Valladolid, Vitoria, A Coruna, ZaragozaValencia, Castellón, or the Balearic Islands.

Places where the 2026 eclipse will be seen

This will be the eclipse

When the time comes (around 7:34 p.m., according to the website eclipse262728), the Moon will begin to move ahead of the Sun, slightly at first, as if taking a bite out of it. Little by little it will go occupying a larger surface with respect to the sun, until it completely covers it. This situation it will take a little over a minute, until the Moon passes in front of the terrestrial star and is revealed again. To be able to observe it better, it is recommended to move to places free of obstacles that may hinder its visualization.

The eclipses of 2027 and 2028

The second of the eclipses will arrive in the year 2027, on August 2. However, it will have a more limited radius of vision from our country, since it will be in the south where it can best be observed. More specifically, from Cadiz to Malaga there will be a better view of the event, although in cities like Seville or Granada you can glimpse 98% blackout.

By last, On January 26, 2028 you will be able to enjoy an annular-type solar eclipse. When the Moon is furthest from Earth will not cover the whole sun, so it will leave a ‘ring’ of light around it. This time you can see from a much larger radiusa strip that crosses from the southwest to the northeast of the country (Granada, Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Ibiza, Toledo or Murcia, among other cities).