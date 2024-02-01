In recent weeks, Xbox and PlayStation held their start of the year presentation, where they showed us part of the releases they have planned for 2024. In this way, many are wondering when the Big N will release one of its typical NintendoDirect. Well, A new leak indicates that it won't be long before this happens.

Over the past few weeks we have heard a lot about the Nintendo Direct that would take place at the beginning of the year, with some reports even indicating that this presentation was planned for the end of January. Now, Shpeshal Nick, famous insider, has pointed out that The next presentation of the Japanese company would be planned for the second week of this month, that is, between February 5 and 13.

As always, at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo in this regard, and considering that Direct announcements always happen one day before they are held, This presentation could be announced at any time. In this way, we only have to wait for the Big N to confirm whether this year we will also see one of its already typical events or not.

Let us remember that 2024 will be an interesting year for Nintendo, since multiple rumors and reports have indicated that the successor to the Switch would be announced during the first half of the year, and its launch would take place during the last months of 2024. In this way , not only would we be waiting for a Direct focused on the most important releases for the near future, but a large-scale presentation would also be planned to reveal this new console.

As usual, We just have to wait for Nintendo to confirm some of the rumors that have circulated in recent weeks. In related topics, the ads from the next Direct are filtered. Likewise, Nintendo would have its own streaming service.

Editor's Note:

The chances of a Nintendo Direct taking place this month are high, but let's remember that 2024 is a very important year for Nintendo, since we would be facing the launch of its new console. In this way, the Japanese company could well be planning a large-scale event, and leaving the February Direct aside just for this occasion.

Via: Nintendo Prime