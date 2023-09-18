Ansa: a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union countries in Kyiv will be held in early October

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union countries in Kyiv will take place in early October. The Italian news agency reports this Ansa.

“The purpose of the meeting is to continue the path of political integration, demonstrate EU support at a critical time for Ukraine, increase military assistance and further tighten sanctions, especially in the event of Russian evasion in the high-tech sector,” sources told the agency.

It is also specified that one of the topics of the summit will be the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Sources report that representatives of EU countries will discuss possible measures to help Ukraine in this matter.

Earlier in Europe, the possible contents of a new package of sanctions against Russia were revealed. According to Bloomberg, the new 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU) may include the transfer of frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia to Ukraine.