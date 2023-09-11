The head of the UAC Slyusar promised the first flight of the imported MS-21 at the end of the year

The first flight of the import-substituted Russian airliner MS-21 will take place before the end of the year, the second aircraft will fly in the second quarter of 2024. This was stated on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) by the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yuri Slyusar, reports TASS.

According to him, in Irkutsk they are building two aircraft at once “in an import-substitute manner.” Slyusar did not specify which foreign components will be replaced with Russian ones.

The first flight of the MS-21 with Russian PD-14 engines took place in October last year. After this, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov indicated that its serial production would begin in 2025.

At the end of December 2022, the Irkut Corporation received approval from the Federal Air Transport Agency for major design changes related to the installation of a Russian engine and a wing made from domestically produced materials. However, the aircraft itself has not yet been put into operation.

In the summer, the Kommersant newspaper reported that MS-21 with deliveries for 2028-2030 increased in price to 4.3-4.6 billion rubles. According to the publication’s sources, Russia has created the most expensive aircraft in its class, while its operational characteristics remain a mystery.