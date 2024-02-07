CAS: doping was first discovered in Valieva’s body on January 11

The Stockholm laboratory first found doping in Valieva’s sample on January 11. The date was named in the reasoning decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the athlete’s case, published on website organ.

After that, until February 7, specialists rechecked the analyzes several times, carried out equipment quality control procedures and tried new testing methods. As a result, on February 8, the laboratory notified RUSADA about Valieva’s positive test.

At that time, the athlete had already competed as part of the Russian national team in the team tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. As a result, the Russians’ gold in this type of program was canceled.

The prohibited drug trimetazidine was found in Valieva’s sample, taken at the end of December 2022. Two years later, CAS ruled on a four-year disqualification for the athlete.