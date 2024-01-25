The unification fight between Beterbiev and Bivol is scheduled for June 1

The unification fight between Russian boxers Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is scheduled for June 1. The date of the fight was announced on his website journalist Dan Rafael.

According to the source, the light heavyweight fight will take place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). At the moment, it is being discussed whether the fight will be shown in a pay-per-view format.

Beterbiev, who competes under the Canadian flag, is a world champion according to the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO). The 39-year-old athlete has 20 wins and no losses.

33-year-old Bivol holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) title. He scored 22 victories in 22 fights.