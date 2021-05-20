The truce between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip may begin in the early hours of Friday, May 21. About it TASS said a diplomatic source in Egypt, who mediates the settlement of the conflict.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that this requires the approval of this initiative by both sides – the Israeli government and the Palestinian factions.

Earlier it became known that Israel was going to stop the military operation in the Gaza Strip and notified the Egyptian mediator about it. In turn, the deputy head of the Palestinian movement’s Politburo Musa Abu Marzuk told Lente.ru that in order to conclude a truce with the Palestinian movement Hamas, Israel must stop the practice of evicting Arab families, leave the Al-Aqsa mosque and stop air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. Then, on May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army has called in 5,000 reservists and is launching airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.