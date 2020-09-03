The verdict in the case of the actor Mikhail Efremov, who caused the fatal accident on the Garden Ring in Moscow, will be announced on September 8. On Thursday, September 3, with reference to the judge of the Presnensky court of the capital, reports TASS…

The judge announced the date of the announcement of the verdict after the end of the debate of the parties. It will be announced at 11:00 Moscow time. Earlier on September 3, Efremov, in his last speech, said that alcohol is a wild evil, and noted that “he will not excuse himself.”

In turn, Elman Pashayev, Efremov’s lawyer, asked the court not to imprison his client. The defense lawyer said that he agreed to any measures not related to imprisonment, or “at least to a colony-settlement.”

Efremov transferred three rubles to the relatives of Sergei Zakharov, who died in a fatal accident. Pashayev, speaking at the debate in the Presnensky Court of Moscow, said that one ruble was sent to the widow, brother and son of Zakharov. This amount was claimed by three victims as a claim for compensation for moral damage.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, arranged an accident in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist said that he did not remember what happened.