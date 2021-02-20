The date of registration of the vaccine “CoviVac”, developed at the Chumakov Center, will be announced later, the newspaper writes News with reference to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that the drug could be registered on February 20, the relevant information was posted on the Stopcoronavirus website. However, now there is no such data on the federal resource.

KoviVac will be the third Russian vaccine against COVID-19. It differs from other vaccines in that it mimics the body’s natural process of fighting the virus as a whole, and not only blocks its S-protein.

In addition, the whole virus is used in this vaccine. It is inactivated and cannot harm the human body, and immunity after vaccination with “KoviVac” is produced almost the same as after an illness. Note that a specialist consultation is required before using the drug.

The first lots of the vaccine “CoviVac”, created by the Federal Research Center for Research and Development of Immunobiological Preparations named after M.P. Chumakov of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), may enter civil circulation at the end of March.

Currently, the Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona vaccines are registered in the Russian Federation. Earlier, the AIF created a comparative table of drugs for coronavirus.