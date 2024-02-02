The full CAS decision on Valieva's doping case will be published on February 9-11

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will publish the reasoning part of the decision in the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Publication date has been announced TASS.

The CAS press service said the full decision could be published by the end of next week (February 9-11). At the same time, the court noted that some of the information may remain confidential.

On January 29, CAS disqualified Valieva for four years. The period of suspension starts on December 25, 2021. The athlete was deprived of gold for winning the team tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games as part of the Russian team. In addition, she was left without the Russian and European champion titles.

The doping scandal surrounding Valieva unfolded during the Beijing Olympics. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater's sample from December 2021.