Belo’s lawyer: Durov will be charged after questioning by the investigating judge

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was detained in France, will be charged after being questioned by an investigating judge, lawyer Frederic Belot told TASS.

“Investigators from the National Financial Crime Unit of the Customs Service have detained Durov. He will appear before an investigating judge in the near future for possible charges,” Belo said.

French intelligence officers detained Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.