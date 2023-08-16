a few months ago during the last Nintendo Direct showed something that was a surprise for many, that is precisely the revelation of Batman: Arkham Trilogy, which brings together the three most outstanding games of the character in a single package. And although there had been talk that it would arrive in the fall, no specific date was given, but that has changed recently.

Through the social networks of Nintendoit has been confirmed that the next October 13 is the date indicated for the fans of DC can get the character from Gotham to the laptop running smoothly. The best thing is that apparently it will not be a large file weight, so the entire console or MicroSD memory will not be consumed.

Experience Gotham City in a whole new way and become its ultimate protector when Batman: Arkham Trilogy comes to #NintendoSwitch on October 13th! 🦇: https://t.co/ziD5dERTYP pic.twitter.com/Ofdm9aB993 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 15, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this is a positive alliance with Warnersince his important games had not reached as often as switchesbut now it is more noticeable with the confirmation of games like Hogwarts Legacy And till Mortal Kombat 1. That means, that in the later consoles there will be an opportunity to see great projects in switches.

Remember that Batman: Arkham Trilogy he comes out October 13 on Switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It will be a good opportunity for Batman fans to enjoy these three stories. As reported, it looks good on Switch, so there shouldn’t be much of a problem.