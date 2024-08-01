Forecaster Tishkovets: Classic Indian Summer Will Come to Moscow in September

Classic Indian summer will come to Moscow in September. This is the date named by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets, writes RIA News.

“The transition from the summer season to autumn will be quite smooth, and in September, due to the expected deficit of precipitation, [в Москве] “A classic Indian summer is predicted,” the weather forecaster predicted.

Tishkovets added that August as a whole will be slightly warmer than the climatic norm, but residents of the capital should not expect abnormal heat, as in June and July.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand promised that the heat would return to Moscow by mid-August. According to him, by the end of the first ten days of the month, the air temperature in the city could reach 25 degrees. The specialist noted that such weather is considered comfortable for the end of summer. Before that, forecaster Tatyana Pozdnyakova also promised good weather to residents of the capital in the last month of summer.