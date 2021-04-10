D.he funeral service for Prince Philip will take place next Saturday at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry (36) will arrive from the United States, said a palace spokesman on Saturday. His pregnant wife, Duchess (39), had been advised against the trip by her doctor.

The ceremony will be greatly reduced due to the corona pandemic. For example, there should be no processions in public. The funeral will be broadcast live on television, so

the speaker continues. The service in the St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle should begin at 4 p.m. (CEST) with a nationwide minute of silence.

Meanwhile, more and more members of the British royal family arrived at Windsor Castle for condolences to the Queen. Visibly moved, her daughter-in-law, Countess Sophie, spoke on Saturday about the Queen’s reaction to her husband’s death. “The Queen was impressive,” said the 56-year-old with tears in her eyes to reporters as she and her husband, Prince Edward, left Windsor Castle.



Gun salutes were fired in London in honor of Prince Philips.

:



Image: Reuters





Edward is the youngest son of the Queen and Prince Philips. He is expected to receive the title Duke of Edinburgh from his father. His older brother, heir to the throne, Prince Charles, had already rushed to his mother in Windsor on Friday, according to a BBC report, who had expressed “deeply saddened” about the death of her “beloved husband” in a message.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years. She always praised him as “my strength and support”. Speaking of the 1997 gold wedding anniversary, she said, “I and his whole family, as well as this country and many other countries, owe more to him than he would ever admit or we could ever suspect.” On a special broadcast on the BBC, Charles, his father, said I wanted to be remembered not only as a companion of the Queen, but also as a personality of my own.

The British media had already speculated before the announcement that Prince Harry would also be arriving from the United States for the memorial service. He could probably be exempted from the quarantine rules for travelers. However, it is unclear whether the royals will use the opportunity for a reconciliation, as the British media also speculated. Harry had especially fallen out with his brother Prince William and his father Charles. At the center of the dispute are allegations by Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan about lack of consideration for the couple and even racist remarks within the family. Meghan has partly African American roots.

The armed forces paid their last respects to former naval officer Philip on Saturday with 41 gun salutes. The thunder of cannons could be heard around noon in all parts of the United Kingdom, as well as in Gibraltar. Among others at the Tower in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. Several warships on the high seas also fired cannon shots. Portraits of Philips were shown on many billboards, including in London’s Piccadilly Circus. All over the country flags were waving at half-mast.

Despite requests from the palace to refrain from doing so, many people laid flowers at the castles in London, Windsor and elsewhere on Saturday. A spokesman for Windsor Castle Park Administration told PA UK news agency that the flowers would be “respectfully” removed and moved inside the palace grounds.



Hundreds of bouquets of flowers are neatly lined up in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

:



Image: AFP





Because of the corona pandemic, the palace and the government called on people on Friday not to gather outside of the residences. Instead of laying flowers, people should donate to charitable organizations, so the call. An obituary notice, which is traditionally attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace when important royals die, was removed after a short time on Friday so as not to attract mourners.