Ministry of Transport: traffic on the Crimean Bridge will be suspended on October 10

Car traffic on the Crimean Bridge will be suspended again on October 10. The date of introduction of restrictions was announced by the Ministry of Transport (Mintrans) in its Telegram-channel.

Traffic will be blocked for seven hours. “On the road approaches to the Crimean Bridge, traffic restrictions will be introduced with a complete closure of the road part of the bridge for the period from 10:00 to 17:00,” the department said in a statement.

It is noted that the reason for the suspension of traffic was the carrying out of repair and restoration work. The Ministry of Transport also urged drivers to plan their trips in advance and monitor new information.

The last time traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily stopped was on Friday, October 6. This measure was taken twice during the day. The first suspension was reported at 6:50 p.m., but service was restored less than an hour later. The restrictions were introduced for the second time around 10 p.m. The reasons for this decision were not specified.