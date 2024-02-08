Forecaster Shuvalov: spring will come to Moscow in a timely manner, but suddenly

Spring will come to Moscow in a timely manner, but it will be sudden and contradictory. The date for the return of warm weather to the capital was predicted by the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, in a conversation with NSN.

However, the forecaster did not give exact dates, as he considered it impossible to predict further than five to seven days under current conditions. “I wouldn’t get ahead of myself and say that spring is coming to us. At the beginning of March the situation will become more transparent. I very much suspect that spring will have the same sudden and contradictory character as the winter season,” Shuvalov explained.

Earlier, the meteorologist warned that particularly low temperatures are expected in the capital in the coming days – thermometers could drop to minus 15-20 degrees Celsius at night from February 9 to 11.

According to expert forecasts, the frosts will ease by Monday. On February 12 it will warm up a little, to minus 5-9 degrees, light snow is possible, Shuvalov said.