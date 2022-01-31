Fare payment system using FacePay face scanning will work on the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) in 2022. The launch date for a new fare payment method in a conversation with RIA News named Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov.

According to the deputy mayor, such a payment system has not been implemented on a similar scale in any city in the world. Unlike the MCC, it is planned to launch the system on the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) in 2023. Partially it will be used in urban ground transport.

At the moment, about 70 thousand users are registered in the system. About 5.5 thousand passengers use the service on a working day. The program recognizes the face even in the mask. The authorities plan that in the next 2-3 years the share of users will increase to 15 percent.

“You enter the subway, do not touch anything at the entrance, when paying for the fare. The system recognizes you and you can move on freely. In my opinion, it is very safe now, during the pandemic,” Liksutov said.

FacePay was launched at all metro stations in the capital in October 2021. In total, the system was launched at more than 240 stations. To connect with FacePay, passengers were offered to register in the application by uploading their photo, bank card and Troika card there.