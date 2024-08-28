“Bureau 1440”: Internet on trains and planes in the Russian Federation will be available from 2027

Satellite Internet on planes, trains and ships will become available to Russians from 2027, said Ksenia Lazarenko, head of development at Bureau 1440. This is written by RIA Novosti.

According to her, the current internet coverage of the Moscow-Vladivostok railway route is “catastrophically small.”

“And when we start providing broadband internet access from 2027, it will be possible to get internet all along the way. The same with airplanes and ships,” the specialist named the term.

The company’s main potential clients are industrial and transport organizations, the expert added. Lazarenko noted that agreements with Russian Railways and Aeroflot have already been signed.

Earlier it became known that the first unmanned train in Russia, Lastochka, was launched in Moscow. The train began running along the Moscow Central Circle.