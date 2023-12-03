The date for Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral has been decided: the phrase in the epigraph chosen by her family

The last heartbreaking farewell to will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday 5 December Giulia Cecchettin. For this occasion, thousands of people are expected to arrive and this is why they have chosen to move it to the Basilica of Santa Giustina, in the city of Padua.

The prosecutor, after carrying out the autopsy, could give the go-ahead for return the body to his family at this time. In the meantime they have posted the funeral poster.

Your smile is the most beautiful gift. Your love, a message to the world.

With these words his family chose to announce in the epigraph, the date of the funeral. They also wrote that saying goodbye to her is her father Gino, her sister Elena, her brother Davide, her grandparents Carla, Bruna and Cesare, her uncles, her cousins, her friends, all her family. They asked not flowersbut good works in memory of Giulia.

Given the great outcry that this story has had, the arrival of thousands of people. As a result, they decided to put big screens on the square and also to hold the mourning throughout the day, in the Veneto region.

There should also be many political presences. Among these the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia. There is also talk of a possible arrival of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and even the Prime Minister Sergio Mattarella.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin

The two ex-boyfriends since the evening of November 11th, after going out to go to the mall, but they have not never returned home. The alarmed father filed a complaint the next day disappearance of his daughter.

However, it is only in the late morning of Saturday 18 November, that the police found the body of the 22-year-old near the Barcis lake. Unfortunately Giulia lost her life due to beatings and approximately 26 blows that her ex-boyfriend inflicted on her.

Filippo Turetta, on the other hand, began a breakaway which ended there evening of that same day, in Germany. He was stopped on the motorway leading to Leipzig, without gas. Only on Saturday 15 November did he return to Italy and now finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona.