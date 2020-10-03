The owner of the largest Russian network of sex shops “Pink Rabbit” Maximilian Lapin announced the loss of a huge customer database. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda” with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

As it became known to the publication, Lapin filed a complaint with the police of the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg, because he fears that the real names of the buyers of the sex shop will leak onto the Internet. Now officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are looking into the situation. Maximilian Lapin himself has not yet publicly commented on the loss of the database.

Earlier it became known that Lapin put up 35 stores for sale due to losses amid the epidemic. He decided to sell stores in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Crimea, as landlords did not offer discounts during the restrictions due to the pandemic. He also said that he had suffered losses in the amount of tens of millions of rubles. Lapin hoped to bail out about 278 million rubles for the stores.