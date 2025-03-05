To what extent should a leader trust his instinct when the data says otherwise? In 2005, Amazon was facing a crossroads. Jeff Bezos had in his hands a revolutionary idea: a subscription service that offered unlimited free shipments in exchange for an annual rate.

However, when his financial team analyzed the numbers, the conclusion was devastating. “The results were horrible,” Bezos confessed years later. Logic said that the company could lose millions, if not billions, with the idea.

But Bezos opted for his intuition and the belief that, in business, the best decisions are not always backed by optimistic calculations. What began as a reckless experiment ended up transforming electronic commerce forever.

The birth of Amazon Prime: from a risky idea to a global standard

When in 2005 Amazon launched prime for $ 79 annuallythe proposal was simple but ambitious: shipments in two days without orders. However, this idea did not arise from an executive committee, but from a Junior engineer within the company. Bezos was fascinated with the proposal, although he knew that the execution would be complex.

The main problem was evident: the cost of shipping. If the most faithful customers and recurring buyers subscribe in mass, Amazon would face a financial catastrophe. Internal analysts predicted gigantic losses. However, Bezos decided to move on.

This was not an isolated movement. Bezos had developed a leadership style based on taking informed riskstrusting that customer experience would end up generating sustainable benefits. Prime was his biggest bet to date.

The initial reaction: financial fear and internal doubts

When the first clients began to register in Prime, the fears of the financial team came true. The initial figures seemed to confirm the worst possible scenario: The most active buyers took full advantage of the offer of unlimited shipments. The costs shot up.

Many within the company began to doubt. Had Bezos committed a fatal mistake? At that time, the company was not yet the colossus of 2 billion dollars it is today. Any wrong decision could have disastrous consequences. But Bezos remained firm. His philosophy was clear: Great changes require long -term patience and vision.

How Prime redefined electronic commerce

A few years later, it was clear that Bezos was right. Prime not only loyalty to customers, but completely changed the way people bought on the Internet. Before their arrival, consumers were used to comparing prices between different websites and pay for each shipment. Prime eliminated that psychological friction.

Suddenly, customers felt that each additional purchase was a kind of “Free benefit” within your subscription. This led to a mass increase in the purchase frequency and the value of the average customer ticket. Amazon went from being a great online retailer to become the first default purchase option for millions of people around the world.

Today, Prime has more than 200 million subscribers in more than 20 countries. Its impact has been so deep that giants such as Walmart and Target have tried to replicate it without success.

At present, Amazon Prime is not just a shipment service. It is a complete ecosystem with streaming, cloud storage and exclusive offers. But its success is based on a decision that, at the time, seemed absurd.