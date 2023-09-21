The start of Manchester United’s 2023/24 season is far from ideal since in the Premier League they lost in duels against Tottenham, Arsenal and Brighton, especially the latter in which they were humiliated by the Seagulls team in Old Trafford. In what was their debut in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils suffered a painful 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich but it must be mentioned that the result does not demonstrate the superiority of the German team on the field of game.
These negative results, added to the problems off the field of play with players like Anthony or Jadon Sancho, caused the name of Erik ten Hag to be at the center of criticism in the media and there were even some small rumors about a possible departure from the red institution of Manchester.
Such is the crisis of results that impacts the Red Devils that it is the first in 45 years that Manchester United receives 3 goals in 3 consecutive games. This is an alarming figure taking into account the individual level that the Old Trafford team’s shirt demands. Obviously, the criticism of the defenders, mainly Harry Maguire, has not stopped coming and is one of the constants every time Ten Hag’s team plays.
This is the main aspect to improve since a team that receives so many goals cannot fight for titles, which was the objective of the Dutch coach’s team after having gone through a very good first season in English football in which he was able to qualify for the Devils. Reds to the UEFA Champions League through a good team performance.
