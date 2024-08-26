The diary Brand has produced a statistic that has FC Barcelona fans dreaming about the season that has just begun. Here are some of the records that point in the direction of the title fight for Hansi Flick’s team.
On the first matchday, Barcelona won at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia. A statistic revealed by Marca shows that when Barça plays its first game away from home and wins it, the season is going pretty well!
In three of the last four seasons in which the Blaugranas have started the season with a positive result away from home in La Liga, they have been crowned champions. With nine months to go until the end of the league season, it is too early to say whether Barcelona will win the trophy, but the more superstitious Catalan fans may believe so.
In the last two seasons, the five-time Champions League winners have drawn their opening league games against Rayo Vallecano and Getafe and even lost in the 2019/20 season in Bilbao against Athletic.
The last time FC Barcelona won the first matchday away from home:
– In the 2004/2005 season, Barça won the first round of the season at Racing Santander (0-2). 37 games later, the club was crowned champion, with a 4-point advantage over Real Madrid.
– In the 2010/11 season, Real Madrid finished runners-up with 92 points, and were fighting for 96 points until the final matchday. In the first matchday, the blaugranas won again against Racing de Santander (0-3).
– In 2015/2016, under the current coach of Paris Saint Germain, Luis Enrique, FC Barcelona started off winning against Valencia (0-1, with a goal from Luis Suárez), and ended up champion with 91 points.
The only season that was not the same was 2006/2007, when Barcelona and Real Madrid finished with 76 points, but Florentino Pérez’s club won the title on goal difference.
More information about FC Barcelona in our Whatsapp channel
#data #Barcelona #dream #winning #LaLiga #title
Leave a Reply