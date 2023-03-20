The day number 26 of the highest Spanish competition came to life and left the great promise of good football on the table of all the spectators. Both teams came to this meeting with a particular need. He barcafor his part, with the plan drawn up to get the three points and thus achieve the necessary distance to settle the rest of the competition and the real Madridwith the maximum intention of cutting said distance.
Last Saturday’s game against the real Madrid it was a real spectacle. Both teams came out with everything and the game had moments of tension and emotion that kept the fans on the edge of their seats. However, it was the Barcelona the one who managed to impose his game and take the 2-1 victory. The goals were dropped by the responsibility of Ronald Araújo (own goal), Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie. With the particularity that both goals were scored at the end of each of the 45 minutes of play.
It is not a piece of information that contributes to anyone’s title victory, far from it, but it is an interesting account to keep track of and it is without a doubt, since both coaches began their confrontations as coaches of the most important teams in the world , They have registered quite curious numbers and it should be noted that the balance is in favor of the Blaugrana coach.
|
Xavi Hernandez
|
draws
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
5
|
0
|
2
Xavi, despite having a record advantage against ‘Carletto’, this number may change in favor of Real Madrid as time goes by and in the next matches that both play.
In The league 22/23, Barcelona has obtained a total of 68 points in 26 games, which translates into 22 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. Currently, they lead the table with a 12-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. It is important to note that, throughout the history of the competition, no team has lost the title being in such a favorable position at this stage of the competition.
There is no doubt about the good moment he is going through Ter Stegen as goalkeepers for the culé team and it is no coincidence. But one of the most curious and even funny things is that Barça has conceded the 22.2% of his goals due to own goals in LaLiga, thus becoming the highest percentage of any team. Xavi’s team needs to keep up the pace to get the biggest win but it won’t be easy as the calendar brings its own complications and complexities.
