There is still practically a week left until Christmas ends and data begins to be collected on what the impact of the coronavirus has been in the Spanish population with the festivities. Curfews, mobility restrictions, limits on meetings and An attempt has been made to raise awareness from the authorities to limit contacts to the maximum.

However, in the absence of that global analysis that will not take long to arrive, According to the different autonomous communities, something that health workers also recognize, infections are increasing day by day, and in hospitals it is also noticeable that more people arrive. This it means more testing and more traceability.

An ’emergency doctor’ has warned about the latter on Twitter, as he describes himself on his account @DoctorSITHo. He maintains that people would not be complying with that limitation of not having contact with many people, as a result of the information he has shared: “Each positive is giving the trackers between 20 and 30 contacts. It’s fucking crazy … “.

Users criticize the irresponsibility of those indicated

In response to this toilet’s tweet, which was published on January 1, many users of the social network have regretted what happened and have offered their point of view, generally angry with those who are breaking the rules.

“I don’t know what community that will be from, but here they are oscillating by the same 20-30. 9 of each meal and the bonus track of the afternoon”Says a biomedical engineer.

Others have told their own personal story, without seeing relatives or acquaintances. “And here I am isolated, two contacts not living together always outdoors and with a mask, since March”Says one. “Without seeing friends, family, boyfriend …These days they ate and I took it to my flat alone “, adds another user.

“How hard is the month of January going to be”, “Either we take things seriously or gentlemen, we’re going to fuck off”, “I don’t see the people around me cutting themselves at all”, or “Few seem to me for what is seen and heard ”are other comments that users have put on Twitter, without being very surprised and aware of the consequences of these acts.