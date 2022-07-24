“We have made progress in welfare, but inequality persists; university students are 3 centimeters taller than those with basic studies»
Professor of Economic History at the University of Murcia, José Miguel Martínez Carrión has been narrating the history of Spain in centimeters for decades: he was a pioneer in research into anthropometric history, which studies the relationships between economic growth and human well-being through stature of societies
#data #stopped #growing #flattening #size #women #decreases
Leave a Reply