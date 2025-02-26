The summary that includes the testimonies of the relatives of the victims and affected by the DANA (borrowed before the Civil Guard and in the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja) reveals that many deaths as a consequence of the flood occurred before they were sent The SMS of the alert, at 8:12 pm on October 29. The Dana left a total of 224 fatal victims, three missing that can already be formally given by deceased, and millionaire material losses.

Europa Press It has had access to part of these heartbreaking testimonies, which show the uncertainty and ignorance of the seriousness of the situation by the population to what was happening on October 29.

A woman explains that her husband, police, under a garage to help trapped people about 20.00 hours And he never came out. They could not access the garage until the next day, when the UME and the Civil Guard arrived found several deaths, including the police.

Another person denounces the death of his father, 74, in Catarroja. He explains that on the day of the flood, his father went down to the underground garage of the building to see if he could take the car. Believe they were about the 19.00 hours.

Another person denounces his father’s death in Massanassa about 18.15 hours, Also in a garage after suffering a fading. His mother remained subject to a railing about eight hour, until he was rescued.

Another person also communicates the death of his mother, in Catarroja, to the 19.10 hours, After flooding his home due to the overflow of the Poyo ravine.

Another person denounced before the Civil Guard the death of his father, with whom he maintained a last communication on the 29th, about the 19.30 hourswhen the protester called her to tell her that there were floods.

Another person communicated his father’s death to 19.00 hours Approximately when it was dragged by the force of water in a garage.

Dozens of testimonies collected in the summary certify that many of the deaths occurred before 20.12 hours, deaths that, as the relatives of the victims denounce, may have been prevented if the alerts had arrived before the floods occurred.