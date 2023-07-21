It’s the holy grail for seismologists and geologists: finding a reliable clue as to when, where, and how strong the earth will shake next. So far this century, more than a million people have died from an earthquake, not counting the astronomical cost in infrastructure and the economy, particularly in the poorest countries. Now, French scientists have detected a precursor phase that begins hours before a major earthquake occurs. And, as detailed in the magazine Science, they have achieved this by analyzing the tiny movements recorded by the GPS. These researchers believe that the deployment of detection networks around major faults could help find that holy grail.

In the 70s of the last century, euphoria broke out among seismologists. The accumulation of data on earthquakes, new theoretical models and experiments in the laboratory made us dream of detecting phenomena and mechanisms that heralded the earthquake. As the professor at the University of California, Roland Bürgmann, says, everything indicated that “earthquakes are usually preceded by precursor processes.” But the excitement faded: “As scientists looked further and got better observations of these precursors, they found that while they do sometimes occur, they couldn’t really be distinguished from similar processes that often occur at other times and places.” Julián García Mayordomo, an expert in earthquake geology from the Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) also recalls the complexity: “Large earthquakes occur 15 or 10 kilometers deep in the earth’s crust, where we have never been able to look. In addition, a major fault that produces earthquakes of the order of 6.5 or 7 is a plane that can be tens of kilometers long by 15 kilometers deep. It is a huge area where many processes occur. It is absolutely impossible to control. There are too many variables, which makes the phenomenon highly unpredictable.”

“The great earthquakes occur 15 or 10 kilometers deep in the earth’s crust, where we have never been able to look Julián García Mayordomo, expert in earthquake geology from the Geological and Mining Institute

But scientists Quentin Bletery of France’s Côte d’Azur university and Jean-Mathieu Nocquet of the Institute for Planetary Physics in Paris have found a way to detect the signal of a future earthquake amid all the noise. His idea has been to take advantage of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as the American GPS or the European Galileo. The entire planet is dotted with geodesic stations (there are 400 in the Iberian Peninsula) that include a series of sensors of interest to geologists. One of them is a GNSS module that relies on triangulation with GPS or Galileo satellites (and also with the Russian GLONASS network or the Chinese Beidou network) to determine its location. Fixed to the ground, the position of these stations, determined to the millimeter, is essential for the preparation of maps. But the seasons move and are not always in the same place: their position changes throughout the year due to global phenomena, such as continental drift, or local ones, such as the construction of a dam or surveys on the ground or the fracking. A big earthquake can also move them from one place and that is recorded by the GPS.

What these two French scientists have done has been to analyze the positioning data of more than 3,000 geodesic stations while the earth trembled with the 90 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 7 (those in Turkey reached 7.8 and 7.5) so far this century. More importantly, they also collected and analyzed GPS data for the 48 hours leading up to each of these large tremors. His starting hypothesis was that earthquakes begin with a precursor phase characterized by a slow displacement, without tremors, at the point of the fault where the hypocenter of the coming earthquake will be.

“The precursor phase is the time window during which the tectonic blocks begin to move relative to each other, first slowly and accelerating progressively” Jean-Mathieu Nocquet, from the Institute for the Physics of the Planet in Paris

“Earthquakes are sudden landslides along faults that separate two tectonic blocks,” recalls Nocquet, co-author of this research. Before the two rock masses are stuck. “The precursor phase is the window of time during which the tectonic blocks begin to move relative to each other, first slowly and progressively accelerating to finally reach a fast slip velocity. The rapid sliding produces the seismic waves that cause the damage observed during large earthquakes”, details the French scientist. Although there is some consensus on the existence of this precursor phase, there is not on its key characteristics, such as duration. For some, it only lasts a few seconds, for others it can be seen as a succession of micro-earthquakes over weeks or months. “On the contrary, our study suggests that the slippage accelerates progressively over a few hours, around two,” he adds.

To make sure that the detected signal was correct, they repeated their analysis, supported by artificial intelligence, for another 100,000 time windows, but after which there was no earthquake. They did not detect a signal of slow but exponential growth like that seen in the precursor phase of a major earthquake.

Until now the good news. As the authors themselves recognize, in almost half of the earthquakes they did not find this precursor phase. That does not mean that it does not have it, it could have occurred before the period of time that they analyzed. For different reasons, such as the computational cost, they did not go back their analysis beyond the hours before each major earthquake. Another reason could be that the earthquake occurred too far from one of these geodetic stations. Nocquet is convinced that “developing systematic, dense and accurate monitoring of faults could have the ability to detect such precursor slip in the future for individual events.”

Víctor Puente is a researcher in geodesy applied to seismology at the National Geographic Institute. Puente, who values ​​the importance of a work that is based on information from the last 90 major earthquakes, recalls that the French scientists supported his analysis in the database of the Nevada Geodesy Laboratory (United States). Here they have records not of 3,000 stations, but of 17,000. If they were all used, the capillarity of the analysis would be much greater. “But this laboratory offers the data with a latency of two hours,” recalls Puente. To support a detection system in them, the alert would arrive when the earthquake has already occurred. In any case, Puente points out that if the results achieved by the French researchers are confirmed, this latency should be reduced until the data is obtained in real time. “It would be difficult, but possible.”

The more we know about the faults, the better we will be able to know what the maximum magnitude of the earthquakes will be, then the intensity on the surface and, in a second step, try to know better when they will occur.” Jesús Galindo, from the Department of Geodynamics at the University of Granada

Another key for a system like the one suggested in this research to work is the need to know in depth all the faults that could potentially be the origin of a large earthquake. Jesús Galindo, from the Department of Geodynamics at the University of Granada, points out that this is the field of future research to follow. “As has happened with meteorology, with more seasons and better mathematical models, we are already able to predict the weather, the temperature, heat waves or when it is going to rain. The same for the faults; what is also needed is an understanding of how the ground moves and other physical parameters such as deep structure. The more we know about the faults, the more capable we will be of modeling, of knowing in principle what the maximum magnitude of the earthquakes will be, to later know the intensity on the surface and in a second step, try to know better when they will occur”, he explains.

“The definitive key is the data you have near the hypocenter of the earthquake,” highlights the professor at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, an expert in geodesy applied to seismic hazards. Regarding the research of French scientists, who are at the forefront in this field, she says, she stresses that it is a great contribution and that it is on the way. But in order to say that in two hours there will be an earthquake We still have a lot left.”

BARACA, project to determine the risk of earthquakes in southern Spain The State Research Agency has just approved a project to thoroughly investigate the complex set of open faults between the southeast of the Eurasian plate and the north of the African plate. From the northeast of Morocco to beyond Alicante, passing through the Alboran Sea, the meeting between the two plates puts the limits of the terrain under great stress, fractured forming faults. The deep knowledge of these faults and the determination of the seismic risk is one of the main objectives of this project, baptized BARACA. The researcher from the University of Granada, Jesús Galindo, is one of the BARACA researchers, which involves surveyors, seismologists, geologists and engineers from various Spanish universities. “There are faults, such as those of San Andrés, Japan or the coast of Chile, which are very clear, with a single plane and where the deformation is not distributed”, he explains. It is on these faults that the most catastrophic earthquakes occur. “And then, there are areas like here in the contact between the Eurasian and the African, where what there are are many small faults, so the deformation is much more distributed. The situation we have is much better because the small faults are jumping. There is no big one that accumulates great energy. It is true that we have many earthquakes, but they are not like those in Japan, Chile or the western coast of the United States.” Even so, there is a relative risk and every few years there can be an earthquake of magnitudes similar to those suffered by Turkey in February. BARACA is a new attempt to anticipate as much as possible.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.