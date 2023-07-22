23-J is actually very simple within its tremendous complexity. It is about more than 37 million voters deciding who among 8,500 candidates will decide on some of the most transcendental aspects of their lives. Those of the early morning coffee who will want to get everything done first thing in the morning, those of the vote and vermouth, those who will hurry up late in the afternoon to avoid the heat of central hours, the almost 2.5 million voters who have already voted by mail…

Barely two months after the last time, the voting strategies are repeated at the foot of the polling stations. This time in the middle of the summer period and with maximum temperatures close to 40 degrees in some points. These are the data from an early election day that will mark another political milestone in the history of Spain:

37.4 million voters

In these general elections, 37,469,142 voters can vote (between residents in Spain and outside the country). They are the members of the voting lists provided by the Electoral Census Office and which include the consultation census and the claims, admitted or denied, that may have occurred on the authorized days.

2.3 million outside the country

Of these, 2,328,261 will do so from outside the country. They are the members of the census of resident-absentee Spanish voters living abroad (CERA), who this year have received their votes ex officio and who are mostly located in Argentina (18.6%) and France (10.2%), in addition to nearly 200 other territories.

They represent 6.2% of the total, but there are 103 municipalities, most of them small, where they are more than 50% of the census. Valdeprado, a small town in the Highlands of Soria, tops the list (44 of 52 are out). It is followed by Ventrosa, in La Rioja (269 of 318). Both exceed 84%.

Half of these municipalities, in fact, are in Castilla y León and of the 22 that have more than 1,000 inhabitants, there are 18 between Galicia (14) and Asturias (4).

Of the voters residing in Spain, 1,639,363 (4.6%) will be able to participate for the first time in general elections. They are young people who have turned 18 since November 10, 2019.

Almost 6 euros of spending per voter

The budget for this 23-J amounts to 220,872,805.92 euros. This represents an expense of about six euros per voter and the largest amount goes to the postal operator (46%). In April and November 2019, the amount of each appointment was between 135 and 138 million.

37% are between 40 and 59 years old

Among voters residing in Spain, 2.5% are between 18 and 19 years old (some 900,000) and 11.7% are between 20 and 29 (4.1 million). In the following decades, the group from 50 to 59 is the largest, with 19% (6.7 million), followed by voters between 40 and 49, who are 18.5% (6.5 million).

More women elect more candidates

Once again, among the 35.1 million voters residing in Spain, there are 51.6% women (data on age and gender of CERA members are not provided).

So they are the majority among those who vote. However, among the names that appear on the lists of the different candidacies there are more men.

51.3% (1,616 of 3,735) of the incumbent candidates to occupy one of the 350 seats in Congress are men and also 56% (648 of 1,157) of those who aspire to do the same in one of the 208 seats in the Senate.

There are a total of 4,892 holders, compared to the 5,750 that were in November 2019 (14.9% less). In total, together with the substitute candidates, this time there are 8,566 names.

180,000 table holders and 210,000 ballot boxes

To manage the possible 37.4 million votes for two (those on the Congressional ballot and those of the Senate), 181,020 table holders and another 362,040 substitutes have been designated, who must appear at the polling stations before they open and occupy, if necessary, the 60,340 tables set up with the approximately 210,000 ballot boxes distributed.

Less than 6% of the vote by mail has been left out

Finally, only 5.8% of the 2,622,808 voters who requested to vote by mail have not deposited their ballots at the post offices, despite the two extensions of the deadline for early voting. This ratio is the lowest recorded in all the electoral processes computed. Of course, in the end 150,873 voters did not finish the procedures for postal suffrage despite having claimed the ballots.

The definitive data on this record campaign of votes by mail presented by the public company indicate that 2,471,935 ballots for the general elections have finally been admitted. Never before had an equal number of postal votes been registered.

Specifically, the almost 2.5 million ballots validated on this occasion represent 99.08% more than the total number of votes admitted in the General Elections held on April 28, 2019 (1,241,716) and 82.06% more than those registered in the homologous process held on June 26, 2016 (1,357,745) which, until now, set the record. historical.

The deployment will be made up of 28,792 national police officers (to which must be added 99 agents from the unit attached to the Generalitat Valenciana), 41,054 civil guards, 4,055 mossos d’Esquadra, 217 ertzainas, 23 provincial police officers from Navarra, 67 police officers from the Canary Islands and 14,768 agents from the different municipal police forces.