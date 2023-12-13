Of Francesco Di Frischia

The request made by patient associations to institutions. Experts, doctors, political representatives and patients met to face the challenges of the economic sustainability of the health system

A widespread and effective use of health data as the key to improving treatment paths, the scientific research and the programming healthcare by listening to the patient's voice. To do this, among other things, literacy and the involvement of patients and health professionals are needed; systematization and interoperability (interconnection) of collection tools; greater discretion of patients in terms of privacy. These are the main topics of the requests patient associations of the Path – Join our future group to the institutions, which emerged during the meeting organized in Rome on Wednesday 13 December.

During the initiative the results of an investigation, conducted by Elma Research in the summer of 2023 on a sample of 520 patients suffering from a heterogeneous set of pathologies: according to the research, patients know very little about health data: 46% in fact declare themselves not at all informed. This condition creates doubts regarding the sharing of health data and generates the need to receive more information. Among the various tools for collecting health data, the best known is electronic health record, known to 82% of survey participants. Followed by pathology registers (36%) ei patient reported outcomes (Continued with 12% of the preferences). Active and systematic listening to the patient represents a priority challenge that the health system must face – the experts said – to respond to the evolution of society and medical technologies. An even more current challenge in light of the agenda established by National recovery and resilience plan (Pnrr), which has growth among its objectives digitalisation of the healthcare system.

Fidelia Casciniprofessor of health hygiene at the Cattolica and digital health expert of the Ministry of Health, speaking of the new European Regulation on health data, recalls that this is a special regulation to improve the provision of health services and health research and policy: the elements characterizing they are accessibility to data, which is very fragmentary todaydue to many technical and regulatory problems, there data economy

that is, the construction of a functional investment system based on data to achieve greater growth and greater well-being for citizens and for Europe, and citizens' rights, both understood as the right to information, to choice and to self-determination regarding the use of the data for treatment, but also for secondary use, that is, choosing the purposes, directing the generosity and altruism of the data towards specific purposes that serve to improve European and national healthcare systems. Italy is very active both at a European and national level on these fronts – specifies Cascini -. We care a lot about our position within the European regulation. Explaining as possible increase theempowerment of patients on the use of health data collection tools and help them take control of it, the expert pointed out that this should be a system that involves several protagonists. We should start with those who produce the technological tools and invite them to co-create the tools themselves with patients, for example apps that must then be used easily by the user. And then there must be very widespread and simple communication in a systematic and institutional way to make people understand the central role of the patient as protagonist of their own health.

Thoughts shared by Francesco Saverio Mennini, consultant to the Minister of Health and member of the Path: Health data are fundamental for planning: the Ministry has taken the path of returning to planning, that is, measuring, monitoring and collecting information and data not only outcome And output, but also above all those relating to the European Regulation on quality of life and patient perception. This may represent a fundamental turning point for collecting the information necessary to give real, economic and social value to those technologies that will be introduced and approved by AIFA and the Control Room with regards to medical devices. Furthermore, you have to do that the methodology linked to treatment outcomes (i Pros, Patient reported ouccomes, ed) is validated by scientific societies, in mutual agreement with AIFA and Agenas, in such a way as to insert this information into the economic evaluation model of drugs and medical devices – added Mennini -. In this way the institutions could better plan the expenditure calculated on the basis of real needs.

He thought about giving a voice to the sick Paola Zarattindirector of scientific research atItalian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism-Fism): The research that was presented demonstrates that patients do not know the data and the importance of data collection. Therefore, the right time to get involved and to ensure that this data is produced and used to make decisions by institutions, both in the field of research and in the field of assistance. On the role played by patient associations, Zarattin said that there is a common thread which combines data with patients and it is precisely the associations that have a representative role of patients and can contribute to make citizens literate and make them understand the importance of using this data.

This is the time to move towards personalized treatments and truly effective prevention programs – underlines the multiple sclerosis expert -. Not a trend, we have to do it for stem direct and indirect health costs which grow every year: to achieve these results we must use patient data and involve them. In particular, the data called "reported patients", that is, on the experience, on the symptoms and on the treatment path: these data are so important because we must demonstrate that therapies and treatments have an impact on the person and they can prove to be very significant indicators in the research and treatment paths that we will develop. Without this type of approach, medicine cannot go in the direction it needs to take. This experience must be capitalized and delivered to researchers, clinicians and institutions which then makes it usable to improve assistance. Associations such as the one on multiple sclerosis must sit at the table with the institutions – asks Zarattin – when healthcare planning decisions are made, because only the associations have in-depth knowledge of the disease, the problems and the specificities of the services and the life of the patient. Only by following these methods can we make the National Health System survive.

Roche, with the Path project, now in its third edition, confirms its commitment to promote listening to patients' voices, involving the associations that represent them in the decision-making processes of the Health Service – explained Luisa De Stefano, head of patient Partnership, Roche spa -. We are convinced that the personalization of care necessarily involves listening, sharing and using health data throughout the entire patient journey. The patient thus becomes a precious ally with whom we can improve treatment paths.

