The coronavirus advances without ceasing in Spain and some experts are already talking about a ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 in our country. Since the beginning of the health crisis, a total of 974,449 infections and 33,992 deaths have been confirmed, and furthermore, nur country is already the sixth most affected by the pandemic in the world and the first in the European Union with the most infections.

As for the Autonomous Communities, the Community of Madrid wins the game over the rest of the regions with 281,388 infections, followed by Catalonia, with 176,860 positives and Andalusia, with 93,690 infections. But despite being the worst hit in the total COVID-19 count, In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants has been higher in Navarra (945.41), Melilla (713.40) and La Rioja (530.94).

Aragon ranks fourth (509.36) and Castile and Leon surpasses Madrid with a cumulative incidence of 486.17 positives per 100,000 inhabitants compared to the incidence of 439.33 in the Madrid region. Behind Madrid and in front of Catalonia (360.20) is the other autonomous city of Ceuta, with a cumulative incidence of 396.33 per 100.00 inhabitants. This data is worrisome since both in Ceuta and Melilla the coronavirus did not manage to do the damage that it has done in other areas of Spain.

The city of Melilla collects a total of 1,764 cases and 10 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, while Ceuta, with a little less, add 1,020 infections and 13 deaths for COVID-19 with the data collected until yesterday, Monday, October 19. In recent days, infections have begun to grow in these two Spanish autonomous cities and their authorities have already taken measures to slow down the contagion curve.

A preconfinameinto in Melilla



In Melilla, the Minister of Public Health, Mohamed mohand, has announced: “The city is in a pre-confinement that will end in a total confinement, including the closure of the port and the airport, if the COVID-19 data does not improve in the coming days.” The PSOE politician has reported this situation after hearing the news of the 890 infections in recent days in a population of 85,000 inhabitants, which he has described as a “critical situation”.

In the last 72 hours, The city has added 210 new cases of coronavirus and more than 50% of the beds destined for COVID-19 patients have been occupied in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Comarcal de Melilla.

“This week is going to be key to determining the measures to be applied in Melilla in case of aggravation of the situation, registering an incidence of 1,047 cases per 100,000 inhabitants this Monday, one of the highest in Spain”, said the counselor.

Last week measures such as the total closure of the hotel business, the suspension of social and cultural events, the prohibition of weddings, baptisms and communions or the reduction from ten to six of the maximum number of people who can meet, except if they are living together or occur in areas such as education, employment or sports of national category.

“We will wait to see this week the results of this measure (the pre-confinement) and, if they do not improve, we will ask the Ministry of Health to go to total confinement”, Mohamed has said.

More restrictive measures in Ceuta

For its part, The Ministry of Health of Ceuta published on Monday, in an extraordinary edition of the Official City Gazette (BOCCE), a decree regulating new more restrictive measures in the face of the increase in cases of coronavirus and the 288 active cases and 25 hospitalized people.

The First Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has ratified the measures included in this new decree. The new restrictions will be maintained until the health authorities decide to do so based on the evolution of the pandemic.

“It is necessary to strengthen control over the pandemic in order to reduce the increase in cases and the current worrying situation”, has assured the Ceuta government.

The decree includes the limitation of the occupation of tables in restaurants and hotels to six people. These establishments must limit the capacity to the maximum 30% authorized for consumption indoors, and 50% outdoors, and consumption in bars is prohibited.. The closing time of the premises has been established at 00:00 hours, a time in which cleaning and collection of the place is also included.

Social, family, religious or civil celebrations that take place in catering and hospitality establishments may not exceed, in any case, 25 people indoors and 35 outdoors. The activity of the gastronomic societies and clubs will be suspended, and capacity is reduced to 50% in stores that must remain closed from 22:00 hours.