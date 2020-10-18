The statistics of Real Madrid in the game against Cádiz clearly explain the white debacle in what meant the first defeat of the season for Zidane’s men. Álvaro Cervera’s team numbers were superior to those of his rival in many sections. Madrid, of course, tripled him in possession of almost 75% that was sterile …

The statistics of Real Madrid-Cádiz RMA CAD Total shots 13 14 Shots on goal two 5 Corners 4 eleven Fouls committed 7 5 Duels won 39 42 Total passes 629 198 Passing accuracy 87.8% 58.1% Ball possession 74.8% 25.2% Source: Opta.

Cádiz shot more

It is difficult to beat a team with such extraordinary potential as Real Madrid in the offensive section. Cádiz got it. Adding shots between the three sticks, out and rejected, he sought Courtois’ goal in 14 shots; Madrid, meanwhile, made 13 attempts against Ledesma. Zidane’s men also had a deviated peephole; of the 9 shots that were not rejected, only two were on target. One and a half, actually, and both from Benzema. The first, in the 10th minute of the game, was easy for the Argentine goalkeeper from Cádiz and the second was the Frenchman’s shot from outside the area that repelled the crossbar in 81 ‘. The debate on the lack of a goal is still open raw.

Cádiz, on the other hand, had four clear chances in the first 16 minutes, including Lozano’s shot. Negredo, Cala and Choco Lozano himself could have overtaken the visitors earlier. His trainer, Álvaro Cervera was eloquent in the press conference about the opportunities his team forgave: “We won the game because we defended well, because attacking we did not attack well. We could surely score five goals. and we have only one. We failed more in attack than in defense and in the end we won the game because we defended well. “

Half an hour into the game, the yellow scorer could have increased the rent. Courtois held up well, except for a badly measured ball in the middle of the initial siege of Cádiz that Lozano could not take advantage of. The Belgian largely avoided that the scoreboard reflected the magnitude of his team’s embarrassment in the first half. It was everything, not a little, what Cádiz demanded from Courtois, but that half hour of attacking debauchery was enough to improve Madrid in numbers.

Corners, stained yellow

It was underlined by Dani Garrido in Carrusel midway through the second half, when Cádiz had already had 10 corners. “I don’t know how many teams will have been able to throw 10 corners at Madrid in their field.” Very few. Cádiz finished with 11 corners. Only four teams have achieved more on Madrid’s field in the league in the last 15 years (Opta’s first records date from the 2005-2006 season). They were Getafe (15) and Valencia, Villarreal and Valladolid (12). The last were the Blanquivioletas, precisely also on October 17, but in 2009, although that match ended with a 4-2 white victory. Two other teams equaled 11 corners and Valladolid made 10 another two times. The whites had won all the previous ones.

Madrid, in the rival goal line, only took 4 corner points, two less than the 6 that it had been averaging per game and that placed it as LaLiga leader in this section as well, although the data is somewhat distorted by the 11 that He served in the league premiere against Real Sociedad.

Teams that have taken the most corners in the Real Madrid field in the league since 2005-2006 Team Date Corners Beef. Getafe 3-Dec-05 13 1-0 Real Valladolid 17-Oct-09 12 4-2 Valencia 20-Dec-08 12 1-0 Villarreal 27-Jan-08 12 3-2 Cadiz 17-Oct-20 eleven 0-1 Villarreal 4-Jan-09 eleven 1-0 Racing Santander 1-Dec-07 eleven 3-1 Real Valladolid 4-May-13 10 4-3 Real Valladolid 10-Feb-08 10 7-0 Source: Opta.

A white glove match

Madrid could not even impotence. Just 7 fouls committed by Zidane’s pupils, by 5 from Cádiz. The two yellow cards were for the whites: one for Ramos for a kick to Lozano that was not relevant and the other for Militao, who had replaced the captain at half-time with a blow to the knee, for hitting Álvaro Giménez with his elbow in a disputed jump of the ball. Two actions more spectacular than the product of going to the limit and being late. A reflection of a soft game, without intensity, in which Madrid neither used themselves fully nor forced Cádiz to do so to deactivate the Madrid team’s game.

Cádiz arrived as the third team that committed and received the most fouls in LaLiga Santander (Di Stéfano’s match has attenuated its numbers), but the trend of Madrid was imposed, which is the second that commits the least and the one that receives the least (with those numbers is the only team in the championship whose games have fewer than 20 fouls per game between both teams) It is no longer necessary to go beyond the limits of the regulation to stop the whites …

Sterile possession

Madrid perpetrated against Cádiz an exercise of ineffectiveness with and without the ball. The Whites had 74.8% of possession to 25.2%, but they did not know what to do with the ball or how to counteract the minute periods of possession of the rival. Since there are data, the Madrid team had never lost a league game with so much possession of the ball (the record until now was held by Racing Santander, which in December 2005 beat them 1-2 with Madrid scoring 74.42% possession) and had not hoarded it like that for two years. With Lopetegui he made 77.94% in Real Madrid-Getafe (2-0) in the first match of 2018-2019 and 77.25% in Real Madrid-Leganés (4-1) in the third. The one from Cádiz is the tenth game with the most possession for Madrid in the last 16 leagues, covering data collected in 575 games …