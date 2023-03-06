The non-call of Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman to the Mexican team in the first call for Diego Cocca has given a lot to talk about in recent days and after this situation the coach of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Veljko Paunoviccame out in defense of his player who has shown his commitment to the team to reach the Aztec team.
In a press conference after the 2-0 victory at home against Santos Laguna, the strategist made several statements about the situation.
In my experience, I think that when a player is performing, is in great shape and has been able to play in different positions, I think it adds up. As we said before, he is having a great season and is performing very well, I think this is positive.
“I don’t get involved in the decisions of my colleagues and I’m always open to dialogue, but I’m also not going to allow anyone to condition my team or my players on how we play and even more so when the team is playing well and when the players have good performance”
– Veljko Paunovic.
The Serbian strategist revealed that he had already discussed the issue with the ‘little‘, from whom the Tricolor recognized his professionalism and maturity to deal with this situation, in addition to the fact that he is maintaining the high level that he has shown throughout the Clausura 2023.
“I have spoken with him and I love the consistency he has had with what he has told me and how he has played. Yesterday I spoke with him: ‘what do you think of this situation? And he told me: ‘teacher, what I want is to play well for my club. I have already gone through this situation and I know that only playing well for my club and giving my best, having good performances will give me the opportunity with the National Team.”, he commented.
“It is good that he trusts that. I love seeing the performance that he has and he speaks on the field, I am very proud to have a player with that personality, that humility and that commitment to Chivas”, he concluded.
