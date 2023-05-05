The sports director of Deportivo Cruz Azul, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perezcommented that they are still analyzing the continuity of the experienced Jose de Jesus Coronaand after finishing the Clausura 2023 tournament they will consider signing a renewal or thanking him for his more than 13 years in the institution.
In interview with TUDNthe exporter of the Machine and the Mexican team assured that at the moment they are focused on the playoff match against Atlas, but once their participation in the tournament ends, they will attend to all pending situations.
“”Sometimes it is a bit of uncertainty (with Corona) but I think he should be very calm, he is a great professional, a benchmark for the club, until the tournament is over we will assess and see everything that follows, we want to be more focused on this game and the time will come to talk about each other’s situation.”
– Oscar Perez to TUDN.
At the same time, Oscar Perez He believes that there should be more opportunity and tolerance for young Mexican soccer goalkeepers, since there is currently a significant gap between veterans who are close to retirement and those who are looking for a place.
“The Mexican goalkeeper does not have time, we have to adapt to the circumstances, the young goalkeeper will have his mistakes but it is a process that little by little he will try to carry out… we are running out of goalkeepers, they are 34-35 years old and then few come, we have to seek to project the boys so that there can be more goalkeepers, hopefully we can be patient, it doesn’t happen with foreigners, with time he matures and adapts to the tournament, I think we can also do it with the Mexican boys “, he pointed.
Lastly, he spoke of the great work that the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in charge of the sky blue team since his arrival.
“A great guy (Tuca), when he enters the field he transforms, he begins to demand, it is good that they are squeezing us when things are not going well to do the best and that you do not go beyond that, quite well, clear in his ideas and what he asks for, the boys have accepted it well and I see an orderly, balanced team and we hope to continue like this, it’s a pleasure to work with Ricardo”, he assured.
