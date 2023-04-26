The Rayados de Monterrey team continues to believe in no one. The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has secured first place overall with 37 points, making it the rival to beat and the broad favorite to take the title of the competition.
This Tuesday the team had its training in El Barrial, and at the end of it, the Argentine midfielder, Maximilian Meza, sent a message to all Mexican soccer referees, making it clear that they should put aside arrogance and arrogance.
“We are open to any type of error by the referee, they are human beings who can make mistakes. Only on my part try to have that dialogue more on the pitch with the player. I think that this will be a very positive side for everyone Try not to be arrogant, not to be arrogant, so I think that will help the player and the referee.”he mentioned at a press conference.
And it is necessary to remember that on matchday 15, the referee Marco Antonio Ortíz Nava expelled the Argentine striker Rogelio Funes MoriThis is due to the angry claims by the ‘Twin’. For many, it was a wise decision on the part of the ‘Cat’, while for others, it was exaggerated and rigorous.
For now, La Pandilla is already preparing for its last commitment of the regular phase of the tournament, when next Saturday they receive the always uncomfortable visit of the Pumas on the BBVA field, in one of the most attractive games of the day.
