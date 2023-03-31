Luis Reyes sends a message to all the Rojinegros! 🔴⚫️

see you on saturday #All together in El Jalisco 🏟

Get your tickets at https://t.co/uHQEnNncRg and see you at home 🦊 pic.twitter.com/lbRIlaKQ39

– Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) March 31, 2023