This Saturday, April 1, another edition of the Clásico Tapatío will take place between Atlas FC and Club Deportivo Guadalajara from the Jalisco Stadium and during the previous press conference, it was the turn of Louis Reyesa red and black element that did not hesitate to ignite the confrontation between the Jalisco teams by mentioning that they live in the present by having a two-time championship in the last two years.
He ‘Bones‘ made it clear that the rojiblancos live from the past, while they live from the present, due to the recent two-time championship they achieved under the current coach of the Mexican team, Diego Cocca.
““We focus on bringing joy to the fans, they (Chivas) may live and boast about things from the past, we live from the present. They may have more championships, but they don’t have two-time championships””
– Louis Reyes.
On the other hand, the Mexican defender stressed that the Clásico Tapatío is a game of life or death due to the intensity with which it is played every minute, for which reason he considers that there are no favorites for this type of match, because in the end the favorable result It can be for anyone regardless of the current situation that both live.
“They always teach us from basic forces. On the pitch it’s life or death, I don’t want words of violence to be misinterpreted. We want people to enjoy themselves and for the war to be in there, each one defending their team. In a Clásico from Guadalajara, for me there are no favorites, pride and honor are at stake, regardless of how you come from the table ”, he asserted.
