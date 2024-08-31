The exit of Uriel Antuna The departure of Cruz Azul Football Club was something unexpected for those within the club and after his departure to Europe was frustrated on two occasions in the last year, the player and representative sought his departure to Nuevo León with Tigres UANL.
This situation did not please the sports director of the Máquina Celeste very much, Ivan Alonsowho knew that the player was a fundamental piece of the Argentine coach’s scheme Martin Anselmiso he gave his point of view on the matter and on the club’s objectives.
“The plan does not change whoever is there, the plan remains the same; the only thing it generates is continuous transformation. We had a semester-by-semester approach plan and in phases at the level of management, methodology, infrastructure and human capital training. This has meant that the plans do not change depending on the increases or decreases.”
– Ivan Alonso.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For the sky-blue manager, the departure of the ‘Sorcerer‘It does not change the club’s plans to achieve the objectives of returning to the first plans and going in search of the championship.
“I am a guy who fervently believes that generating indispensable people in positions, work positions or on the field, causes an organization to succumb when changes come. What I want to make clear is that Cruz Azul’s sports plan continues forward; it doesn’t matter which names do or don’t belong. The plan must and will continue with those who want to be on board… and those who don’t, the doors are open,” said the South American manager.
The journalist of Fox Sports, Gustavo Mendoza, revealed that while the negotiation between the Celestial Machine and the AEK AthensThe player himself asked the Argentine coach not to start him in the first matches of the 2024 Apertura Tournament so as not to risk injury.
The problem came when the signing had fallen through and the coach continued to leave the national team on the bench, which caused the player’s discontent who was already upset because his move to Europe had been frustrated.
#dart #Ivan #Alonso #launched #Uriel #Antuna #departure #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply