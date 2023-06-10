Coach Fernando Ortiz he became the new technical director of Rayados de Monterrey ahead of the start of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
After being eliminated with América in the Clausura semifinal at the hands of Chivas, it was at a press conference where the Argentine said goodbye and thanked him, although only days later he ended up signing a contract with La Pandilla.
This provoked the annoyance of a considerable sector of azulcremas fans, who lashed out at ‘Tano’ for supposedly having everything already planned.
It was in an interview where the strategist mentioned that nothing was ‘stolen’, because rumors have emerged that he took the coaching staff and intelligence members of Coapa to take them to the Sultana del Norte.
“I did not steal anything, let it be clear. They even treated me like a thief, I don’t steal from anyone. Everything that has been said around… has been lies, as in football it is part of the game, I accept everything that has been said. But I also know the kind of person I am and that leaves me the peace of mind of being able to sleep peacefully when making a decision”he said in an interview.
On the other hand, Ortíz mentioned that if he decided to leave the coaching position with América it was because he is the main person responsible for the failure, so he decided to step aside.
“When I resign someone had to be responsible, I as the head of the coach took responsibility. There was nothing, much less an approach from Monterrey. At that time I am very hunched and you had to take responsibility for the situation we were experiencing ”, sentenced for TUDN.
#dart #Fernando #Ortíz #launched #América #criticism #arrival #Rayados
