Cristian Calderon continues to give something to talk about since his departure from Club Deportivo Guadalajara and arrival at Club América, the left back and the media people of the azulcrema team took advantage of the fact that they were recording a video for their social networks and at the time of executing a shot on goal during the training they made an ironic reference.
On their Instagram account, the Águilas shared a reel of the moment when Calderon scores a goal at the corner in training with the description: “It's not the person, it's the place“, a hint that the player was not the problem when he was part of Chivas, but on the contrary. In said publication, the footballer commented: “And what a great place“
In the first four days played, the player has had the opportunity to have minutes in all the games thanks to the trust of André JardineIn total there have been 242 minutes and he has contributed two assists.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The next National Classic will be on the corresponding Matchday 12 at the Akron Stadium, it will be there where the red and white fans will surely have a message for the azulcrema defender who has thrown several darts at his former team.
It is worth mentioning that perhaps, by then, the Sacred Flock will still not have the presence of its stellar reinforcement, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez who continues to work hard, to return to the courts as soon as possible, but without taking risks and being in optimal condition after his knee injury.
#dart #Cristian #Calderón #threw #Chivas #video #published #América
Leave a Reply