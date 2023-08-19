Apparently, the Monterrey Football Club wanted to carry out another great signing, in addition to that of Sergio Canalesfor that reason, he allegedly tried to sign Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ CoronaMexican striker who plays for Sevilla FC.
But according to the representative of the Mexican, matias bungeit was all a lie on the part of the Gang’s leadership.
Despite the fact that the board of directors of the whole of the Sultana del Norte under the command of Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegahad mentioned that there were talks to hire Jesus Manuel Coronathe representative denied everything.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Matías Bunge, of Argentine nationality and who is director of the Cantera Latina players agency, indicated when consulted by the AM newspaper: “It has been said that talks had already started with Sevilla, but the reality is that there has been nothing.”
Even the royal press had mentioned that the family of the ‘Tecatito‘ I was looking for a house in one of the most exclusive areas of the city of Monterrey.
This version ended up being denied by the representative, which has left the albiazul leadership in a bad light.
Given the refusal of the representative of Crown Tecatito about the fact that there were negotiations with the Rayados de Monterrey, everything indicates that the winger will stay at Sevilla.
The Sevillian press had pointed out that the team’s sports management is looking for a way for the ‘Tecatito‘ He left the team, in order to save his salary, since it was too big an expense for his institution’s budget.
But at the same time, the technical director of the Spanish squad, Jose Luis Mendilibarhe was upset because there were certain teams abroad, who were messing with one of his players in clear reference to the Gang and ‘Tecatito‘.
#dart #representative #Tecatito #Corona #Rayados
Leave a Reply