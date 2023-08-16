Just a few days ago, Gerardo: “Tata” Martino spoke about the complaint of the Mexican executives, saying, words more, words less, that if they already knew the rules of the “business”, he finds no logic in their complaints regarding logistics of the tournament, calendar and others.
Given this, Mexican media and fans jumped against the former technical director of the The Mexican Futbol selection, telling him that he is the least likely to broach the subject. This is due to the way in which he came out of the tricolor, having one of the worst World Cups in decades.
However, they were not the only ones who jumped in defense of the Mx League, and consequently attacked “Tata” Martino.
The leader of the eagles of america: Santiago Baños, in an interview for TUDN, took the opportunity to give an answer to the Argentine strategist, saying that he was speaking from ignorance; in a spiteful and resentful tone.
“I find it unfortunate that ‘Tata’ starts to speak against the Mexican teams. He was here for a long time, he has been in the MLS for a month, he doesn’t even know how the tournament was formed and speaking from ignorance is dangerous. He does not know what the Mexican teams are experiencing and it is not to criticize the tournament, he speaks with a bit of resentment and rancor towards Mexico after having played the worst role in the history of the World Cups with the national team and for that I am sorry with a bit of resentment towards the country and the people for how his cycle ended… He doesn’t know that León ate 24 hours in an airport in Vancouver, he doesn’t know that we in Chicago had the stadium half an hour away and logistics sent us to Soldier Field, which was an hour and a half away. So we had to eat two and a half hours to go to training before the day of the game.”
– Santiago Banos.
