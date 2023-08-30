In the 2007 is launched on the market by 2K a rather unique shooter. The Darkness landed at the times up Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 amazing right from the start for its well-written story, gothic settings and gameplay that combines the classic dynamics of a first person shooter with original supernatural powers. As mentioned, the franchise was liked and only five years after the release of the first chapter we see a second one arrive on the market.

The Darkness 2 will enjoy great success like the first but not relevant enough for 2K to be interested in giving the saga greater longevity, at the time the company was concentrated on more successful series such as that of Borderlands. Over the years, however, fans of The Darkness have repeatedly expressed their desire to be able to get their hands on a new title in the series and the recent statements by the CEO of Nightdive Studios might give them some hope.

A remastered of The Darkness is in fact in the company’s list of projects and this can only rekindle a flame of life for the hitherto apparently forgotten saga. However, the presence of the title in this list does not imply that the game is already in development but for now we know that there is an idea and it is already enough to make us believe that something will arrive sooner or later.