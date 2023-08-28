The Darkness is a 2007 first-person shooter released on PS3/Xbox 360 and based on the comic book of the same name. It was a good success and a second chapter was developed, but after which the franchise was abandoned. Now, however, it seems that there is the possibility of a return in remaster formatat least according to what the CEO of Nightdive Studiosa team especially focused on remasters.
As you can see above, a user on X wrote: “I’ve had a huge desire to play The Darkness again for a while but I don’t feel like turning on my PS3. Can someone please remaster and convert the game to PC at some point?”.
To which the CEO of Nightdive Studios wrote: “It’s on the list”, by the way all caps which in internet slang means you’re yelling or otherwise forcefully stating it.
Will The Darkness have a remaster then?
However, it must be considered that what was said by CEO of Nightdive Studios it is not an official announcement. At best we can assume that the team wants to deal with it and that there are discussions going on, but it is more likely that there is nothing moving and it is only a hope of the CEO himself.
Maybe the post on X it is also a marketing attempt to get people talking about the game and push IP owners to commission a remaster to Nightdive Studios. Tell us, would you be interested or would you like a new chapter directly?
For the moment, in any case, Nightdive has announced the remaster of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion with a release date and trailer.
