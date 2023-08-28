The Darkness is a 2007 first-person shooter released on PS3/Xbox 360 and based on the comic book of the same name. It was a good success and a second chapter was developed, but after which the franchise was abandoned. Now, however, it seems that there is the possibility of a return in remaster formatat least according to what the CEO of Nightdive Studiosa team especially focused on remasters.

As you can see above, a user on X wrote: “I’ve had a huge desire to play The Darkness again for a while but I don’t feel like turning on my PS3. Can someone please remaster and convert the game to PC at some point?”.

To which the CEO of Nightdive Studios wrote: “It’s on the list”, by the way all caps which in internet slang means you’re yelling or otherwise forcefully stating it.