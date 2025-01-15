



A 2-5, which in total is 2-9 against Barcelona in just two and a half months, had to explode somewhere. It was not like that on Sunday in Jeddah, where both the coach, the president and even the captain showed a certain condescension when analyzing the defeat. At least, from the outside. So the painful defeat in the Super Cup was blown up this Wednesday, in the press room of Valdebebasin an appearance by Ancelotti against nature. The Italian did not want to answer two of the questions asked and a few others were answered with some anger. For the first time, Carletto was closer to Mourinho than to himself.

“This is a press conference, it is not a debate,” said the Italian when asked if the team’s problem on Sunday was football or attitude. Bitter response like the one he gave to the TVE colleague with a “I won’t answer you” when asked if he would want signings in this winter market.

Tension in their verbal language and tension in their gestural language. Ancelotti was strangely upset and showed it again in the last of the 17 questions. This newspaper wanted to know if there had been any personal criticism in the last three days that had caused this unusual way of interacting with the media, and it took out its claws again: “I don’t follow the wave of criticism, that one day you will be the best in the world and another the dumbest. I have the necessary balance, which experience has given me, to know who I am and not get carried away by the wave, because if not one day you are the best and another day you are the dumbest. I don’t think I’m the best, but I don’t think I’m the dumbest either.